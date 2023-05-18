Challenge Cup history on the line as Glasgow face Toulon in final

Franco Smith spent three years with Italy before taking over at Glasgow this season

Paris (AFP) – Glasgow Warriors meet Toulon in the Challenge Cup final on Friday with both outfits looking to add a fresh chapter for their storied clubs.

Advertising Read more

The French side have yet to win the second-tier competition, despite reaching the decider four times and taking the Champions Cup on three straight occasions in the last decade.

The Warriors, in their first continental final, they are eyeing both a first trophy since winning the Pro12 league in 2015 and Scotland's first European success.

This season they have been revitalised under former South Africa fly-half Franco Smith and May 6's United Rugby Championship play-off loss to Munster was only their second defeat since November in any competition.

"We're sticking to what we do normally, but obviously there is that added wee bit of excitement going about," Glasgow lock Scott Cummings told reporters on Monday.

"We've talked about the effort we've put in throughout the year and having something to show for that.

"Franco has always said 'You've not won anything yet'.

"We want to come home with a bit of silverware, that's the most important part," he added.

Scotland's Cummings is set to come up against former Glasgow team-mate and fellow second-row Brian Alainu'uese.

The 132kg Samoa forward spent two seasons at Scotstoun before heading to the Cote d'Azur in 2018.

"Big Briz was really good quality here as well," Cummings said.

"He had a couple of knee issues when he was here and that maybe meant he didn't get some of the game time he was hoping for, but he's a top-quality player.

"I haven't messaged him, but I'm sure I'll share a beer with him after the game," he added.

'Chock-a-block'

Toulon's most recent Challenge Cup heartache came last May, losing to fellow French side Lyon.

Baptiste Serin after last season's Challenge Cup final loss © NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP/File

"It's completely different. We're focused on this one, to win it," Toulon scrum-half Baptiste Serin told reporters on Monday.

"If you look back to the past, it's not a good thing, it will make you frustrated. We're focused on what we have to do in this final," he added.

There will be tens of thousands fewer Toulon fans at Lansdowne Road compared to last season, when the game was played in Marseille, 65km up the Mediterranean coast from Stade Mayol.

"The stadium was full for the last final and we lost," Serin said.

"It's not a way to guarantee victory having your own fans there.

"We would have preferred the stadium to be chock-a-block with Toulon fans but we're focused on the objective and not what surrounds the final," he added.

© 2023 AFP