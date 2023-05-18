Start set after PGA Championship delayed by frost

Frost across the course at Oak Hill delayed Thursday's scheduled start of the PGA Championship by one hour and 50 minutes

Rochester (United States) (AFP) – Practice facilities opened at Oak Hill after frost on Thursday delayed the start of the 105th PGA Championship by one hour and 50 minutes.

PGA of America officials said Shaun Micheel, the American who won a shock PGA crown at Oak Hill in 2003, is now set to strike the opening tee shot at 8:50 a.m. (1250 GMT).

Fog and frost greeted the players and led to the shutting down of all practice areas and the course.

World number one Jon Rahm of Spain, the Masters champion, was set for a revised start time of 10:23 a.m. off the 10th tee alongside US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick of England and Australia's British Open champion Cameron Smith.

Cold conditions were expected to give way to rain throughout the weekend at the event, which had initially been due to take place in August before the PGA of America shifted it to its current dates.

