Toney's future with Brentford despite betting ban: Frank

London (AFP) – Thomas Frank says Ivan Toney will stay at Brentford despite the England striker's eight-month ban for gambling offences.

Toney was hit with the suspension by the Football Association after committing 232 breaches of its betting rules between 2017 and 2021.

Brentford's top scorer will not play again until January 2024, with the ban also prohibiting him from training with his team-mates until September.

The FA indicated on Thursday it will apply to FIFA to have the ban extended worldwide, thereby ruling out the possibility of Toney being loaned abroad for the duration.

The 27-year-old has scored 20 of Brentford's 54 Premier League goals this season, as well as making his England debut against Ukraine in March.

Regardless of the disruption Toney's absence will cause, Brentford boss Frank indicated the player will still have a future at the west London club

"I've been in contact with him. He's disappointed and sad about the situation. His future is with Brentford, there's no doubt about that," Frank told reporters on Friday.

"We are waiting for the information so we know what we can do. What he's allowed to do, especially for the first four months.

"One thing is for sure, we will do everything to be there for him, support him and be aware of the mental health in it.

"He's made some mistakes, but we need to be there, and want to be there, for him and help him. We just need to know what we are allowed to do."

