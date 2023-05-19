Vaughan set for BBC return after being cleared over racism claim

London (AFP) – Former England captain Michael Vaughan will return to the BBC's cricket coverage after being cleared of making a racist remark earlier this year.

Vaughan had been accused of using racist or discriminatory language towards a group of players of Asian ethnicity before a match for Yorkshire in 2009.

But a Cricket Discipline Commission panel held in March found that charge was not proven.

The BBC confirmed on Friday that Vaughan would be a guest on the broadcaster's 'Today at the Test' highlights programme, initially for England's match against Ireland at Lord's from June 1.

Vaughan will also be a summariser on the Test Match Special radio programme throughout the season, with England hosting Australia in five Ashes Tests.

Vaughan, England's 2005 Ashes-winning skipper, was cleared of an allegation that he had referred to a group of four Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity, including Azeem Rafiq, as "you lot" before a T20 match against Nottinghamshire.

The CDC panel findings published on March 31 highlighted "significant inconsistencies" in evidence from two key witnesses -- Rafiq and Adil Rashid -- regarding the exact wording of Vaughan's alleged comment.

"I just burst out crying," Vaughan told the Telegraph in April.

"It was just the pure relief when your lawyer says you're cleared. There are people who wanted to see the back of me in cricket."

