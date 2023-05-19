Wales flanker Tipuric quits Test rugby ahead of World Cup

London (AFP) – Wales flanker Justin Tipuric said Friday he had retired from international rugby union with immediate effect.

The 93 times-capped Ospreys back-row's decision came just four months before Wales's World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux.

Tipuric, 33, was recently named in a 54-man preliminary squad for the showpiece tournament by Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

But former Wales captain Tipuric will no longer be involved after calling time on an international career that started in 2011 and also saw him tour with the British and Irish Lions.

"During the off season I've had time to reflect on my career and now seems the right time to step away from international rugby," Tipuric said in a statement.

"It has been a privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and have so many great memories," he added.

"I would like to thank all the players and coaches I've been fortunate enough to work with over the years, and the wonderful support I've received from the Welsh public."

But Tipuric stressed he would be continuing his career with Swansea-based regional side Ospreys.

"I am looking forward to spending more time at home and putting all my energies into playing for my home region the Ospreys."

