Foley stakes Wallabies World Cup claim with Japan title

Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay won the Japan Rugby League One title on Saturday in Tokyo

Tokyo (AFP) – Fly-half Bernard Foley said he was "in a good position" to claim a place in Australia's Rugby World Cup squad after winning the Japanese club title on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

The 33-year-old gave a clinical performance as Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay beat defending champions Saitama Wild Knights 17-15 in the Japan Rugby League One final in Tokyo.

Foley earned a recall to the Australia team during last year's Rugby Championship, three years after he had last made a Test appearance for the Wallabies.

He said it was "definitely a goal" to appear at a third World Cup in France this year and believes he has given coach Eddie Jones food for thought with his performances in Japan.

"I set it out at the start of this season with Kubota -- I wanted to play my best footy, give myself the best opportunity to be involved with the Wallabies this year and be a part of that campaign," said Foley.

"That was my objective this year and hopefully it's put me in a good position in terms of the competition back in Australia."

Foley is vying with several players including Quade Cooper, Ben Donaldson, Carter Gordon and Noah Lolesio for the Wallabies' World Cup number 10 shirt.

He kicked 12 points to lead Kubota to their first-ever title in Tokyo, outshining his Australia team-mate Marika Koroibete.

Flying winger Koroibete was named Australian rugby union's player of the year last month but he was unable to make the difference for Saitama, who were looking for their third straight title.

New culture

Koroibete said he was "pretty gutted" at the result but was looking forward to working with Jones when he joins up with his Australia team-mates.

"It will be exciting this year with the new head coach, Eddie Jones, what kind of game plan he brings, what kind of culture he's going to bring to the team," he said.

"It will be an interesting year, especially for everyone that hasn't been coached by Eddie."

Foley lined up alongside South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx for Kubota, while Springboks Damian de Allende and Lood de Jager started for Saitama.

Foley put his stamp on the game from the start, kicking three first-half penalties after Saitama fly-half Rikiya Matsuda had fluffed one of his own in front of the posts.

Foley almost added more points after taking the Saitama defence by surprise with a speculative drop goal attempt that fell just short.

"He could be of huge benefit for Australia when he goes back there," said Kubota coach Frans Ludeke.

"I believe Eddie knows what he's got in Bernard and obviously it's going to be a great contest there."

Saitama fell behind in the first half but made a game of it after the break, scoring two tries through Shota Horie and Tomoki Osada to take the lead.

Haruto Kida touched down to put Kubota back in front with just over 10 minutes remaining, and they held on until the final whistle to end Saitama's reign as champions.

© 2023 AFP