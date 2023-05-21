Bad weather delays start of men's tennis final in Rome

Rain and thunder halted the men's Italian Open tennis final, the latest weather delay in Rome this week

Rome (AFP) – Rain and thunder on Sunday delayed the start of the men's final at the Italian Open with third seed Daniil Medvedev facing number seven Holger Rune.

Mother Nature again had the final say at the Foro Italico with the expanded, 12-day version of the clay-court event being continually hit by poor conditions.

Rain delayed play on several days and resulted in Saturday's women's final won by Elena Rybakina over Anhelina Kalinina finishing after midnight in front of a sparse crowd.

Weather on Sunday morning was partly sunny, with rain returning in early afternoon.

The tennis schedule has no time to waste on possible make-up dates with Roland Garros starting on Sunday in Paris.

