Gouiri hat-trick keeps Rennes in European hunt

Amine Gouiri (2ndL) celebrates after scoring one of his three goals as Rennes won 5-0 at Ajaccio

Paris (AFP) – Rennes kept alive their hopes of qualifying for Europe for a sixth consecutive season as Amine Gouiri scored a hat-trick in their 5-0 win over Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Brittany side were four goals ahead at half-time in Corsica against their already-relegated opponents, with Baptiste Santamaria opening the scoring and France Under-21 international Gouiri netting twice, either side of a Jeremy Doku goal.

Ajaccio had defender Mickael Alphonse sent off before former Lyon striker Gouiri wrapped up the win with his third of the afternoon.

Rennes remain sixth with just two games left to play, with only the top five qualifying for Europe.

However, they are just a point adrift of Lille and three points behind fourth-placed Monaco, who they face next weekend.

The top two go straight into next season's Champions League group stage, with the team finishing third entering that competition in the third qualifying round.

Fourth place goes into the Europa League while fifth qualifies for the Europa Conference League.

Paris Saint-Germain are away at Auxerre later on Sunday and will have a chance to clinch the title if nearest challengers Lens slip up away at Lorient earlier.

If Lens fail to win, PSG will be champions for the 11th time in their history by bettering the result of their nearest rivals.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Brest secured top-flight survival by coming from behind to win 2-1 at home to Clermont, while Strasbourg's 1-1 draw away at Troyes means they are now all but safe, sitting six points clear of the bottom four with six points to play for.

© 2023 AFP