Dortmund veteran Hummels extends deal to 2024

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels has extended his deal by one year until the summer of 2024, the club announced Wednesday.

Mats Hummels is set for a 14th season at Dortmund after signing a one-year extension to his contract

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels has extended his deal by one year until the summer of 2024, the club announced Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

The extension means Hummels, 34, one of Dortmund's three captains alongside Marco Reus and English teenager Jude Bellingham, will play a 14th season with the club.

"I didn't take the decision lightly," the 2014 World Cup winner said in a statement.

"It was a long deliberation process but now, at the end of the season, I can say that I'm really in the mood for another year."

Dortmund are currently two points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table, with one game to play.

Dortmund face Mainz at home on Saturday and can guarantee their first league title in a decade with a win.

"From now on my focus is on the game against Mainz on Saturday. We still have 90 intense minutes ahead of us. After that, we hope to celebrate something big together."

Hummels came through the junior divisions at Bayern and was loaned to Dortmund in January of 2008, signing for the latter club in 2009.

He stayed with Dortmund until 2016, moving to Bayern for three seasons, before returning in 2019.

"Hummels is staying at Dortmund for another year. He identifies very much with our club. Dortmund and Mats simply belong together" said the club's chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Hummels won two Bundesliga titles and two German Cups with Dortmund, as well as playing in the all-German 2013 Champions League final, which his side lost 2-1 to Bayern.

Alongside Jerome Boateng, he was a crucial member of Germany's defence in their 2014 World Cup win in Brazil.

The defender has not played for Germany since the last 16 loss to England at Euro 2021, with coach Hansi Flick leaving him out of the squad which travelled to Qatar in 2022.

© 2023 AFP