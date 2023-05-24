Former Viking Peterson open to NFL comeback

Miami (AFP) – Former NFL Most Valuable Player and seven-time Pro Bowl running-back Adrian Peterson says he is willing to consider a comeback at the age of 38.

Adrian Peterson celebrates his last touchdown in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks against the San Francisco 49ers in December, 2021

Peterson last played in the NFL for Seattle in 2021 and was without a team last season after he became a free agent.

But the former Minnesota Vikings star, who is fifth in the all-time yardage for a running-back, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he hasn't filed his retirement papers and was ready for another season.

"Mentally, I haven't officially hung it up. We'll see what happens," he said.

"My mindset is, if God's willing, maybe an opportunity presents itself, and maybe it happens this season. I'll go from there. But (if) nothing happens this season, for sure, I will be hanging it up," he said.

Peterson's last touchdown came for the Seahawks against the San Francisco 49ers and made him the first player in NFL history to score a rushing touchdown with six different teams.

After playing for the Vikings from 2007 to 2016, Peterson had spells with the New Orleans Saints, Arizona, Washington, Detroit and Tennessee before his brief stint with Seattle.

Pundits once predicted he could beat Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt Smith's all-time rushing record of 18,355 but with 14,918 to his name, Peterson accepts that dream won't be realized even with a comeback.

"He set a standard there. You see why it’s been there for such a long time. I feel like I had the great opportunity to do it. Unfortunately, I experienced some hiccups throughout my career and you know, injuries and things like that, just wasn’t able to get there," he said.

Peterson said that with the NFL increasingly a pass-dominated league it will be tough for any of the current crop of running-backs to reach Smith's tally.

"I think it’ll stand for a long time. Maybe eventually someone will break it but when you look at see how the NFL is going now, it might not happen".

