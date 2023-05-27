France’s Justine Triet wins Cannes Palme d’Or for murder mystery ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

Justine Triet won a richly deserved Palme d’Or on Saturday for her French Alps courtroom drama “Anatomy of a Fall”, becoming only the third female director to win cinema’s most prestigious prize.

Triet’s award capped a thrilling contest that saw a record seven female directors vie for the Palme d’Or, which only two women had previously won – Jane Campion in 1993 and Julia Ducournau in 2021. The latter was on this year's jury, led by the 2022 Palme d'Or laureate Ruben Ostlund.

Triet was presented the Palme by Jane Fonda, who recalled coming to Cannes in 1963 when, she said, there were no female filmmakers competing “and it never even occurred to us that there was something wrong with that.”

A gripping psychothriller, “Anatomy of a Fall” stars Sandra Hüller as a successful and fashionable author who stands accused of murdering her husband. The screenplay is by Arthur Harari, who caused a stir in Cannes two years ago with his epic war movie “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle”.

Accepting the award, Triet took aim at the government of French President Emmanuel Macron in a fiery message to the audience gathered inside Cannes' Grand Théâtre Lumière – and the millions watching live on French TV.

“The country suffered from historic protests over the reform of the pension system,” she said of the protest movement that has roiled France through much of this year. “These protests were denied, repressed in a shocking way.”

That did not go down well with the country's culture minister, Rima Abdul Malak, who promptly tweeted her “dismay” at Triet's words.

Chilling Auschwitz drama takes ‘Grand Prix’ award

Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest”, an early Palme d’Or favourite, took the second-place Grand Prix award. A chilling look at the idyllic family life of a German officer stationed at the Nazi death camp, it is based on the eponymous novel by Martin Amis, who died midway through the festival.

Aki Kaurismaki’s Helsinki-set deadpan comedy “Fallen Leaves”, a favourite of festivalgoers, completed the podium by taking the third-place Jury Prize.

Among the other awards, French director Tran Anh Hung won the prestigious Best Director honour for “The Pot-au-Feu” (La Passion de Dodin-Bouffant), a tale of middle-age love and culinary delight set – évidemment – in France, reuniting former real-life partners Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel.

The surprise award comes exactly half a century after the ultimate arthouse food-porn movie, Marco Ferreri’s “La Grande Bouffe”, nearly caused a riot on the Croisette.

Japan’s Sakamoto Yuji took Best Screenplay for “Monster”, the latest exploration of dysfunctional families by the 2018 Palme d’Or laureate Hirokazu Kore-eda, while fellow Japanese Koji Yakusho won the Best Actor award for his turn as a Tokyo toilet cleaner in Wim Wenders’ gentle gem “Perfect Days”.

Best Actress went to Merve Dizdar for her part in Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s slow-burner “About Dry Grasses”, a school drama about a teacher whose career is imperilled by a sexual abuse charge, set in western Anatolia.

“I understand what it's like to be a woman in this area of the country,” said Dizdar as she accepted the award. “I would like to dedicate this prize to all the women who are fighting to exist and overcome difficulties in this world and to retrain hope.”

Stars, controversies and a Tarantino masterclass

The 76th Cannes Film Festival witnessed a number of modest breakthroughs for the world’s premier movie gathering, most notably in the abundance of African films on display and the number of women directors competing for the coveted Palme d’Or.

But for all the talk of a welcome shift towards greater diversity, this year’s edition also featured an impressive array of old-guard veterans, from 80-year-old Martin Scorsese to 86-year-old Ken Loach, who enjoyed a record 15th shot at the Palme d’Or with what was in all likelihood his final film.

Scorsese provided one of the festival’s red-carpet highlights with his “Killers of the Flower Moon”, starring fellow travellers Robert De Niro and Leonardo Di Caprio in a grim Western that exhumed a dark chapter in America's past. It was one of several period dramas to screen in Cannes – some shedding light on little-known episodes from history, others bringing to the fore the characters (mainly women) who were left out of the history books.

The festival’s journey into the past began with Maïwenn’s curtain-raiser “Jeanne du Barry”, about French king Louis XV’s scandalous relationship with a lowly courtesan, starring Johnny Depp as the monarch in a high-profile comeback that generated plenty of controversy.

Brazil’s Karim Aïnouz paid tribute to the resilience of Catherine Parr in his thrilling “Firebrand”, starring Alicia Vikander as the last of Henry VIII’s six wives, though it was unfortunate to see his heroine upstaged by an uproarious Jude Law as the paranoid and bloodthirsty English king.

Another period drama that was widely acclaimed – but left without a prize – was Marco Bellocchio’s “Kidnapped”, the harrowing tale of a young Jew who was abducted by papal authorities on the eve of Italy’s independence.

There was also time for a Quentin Tarantino masterclass, which saw the 1994 Palme d'Or laureate delight his many Riviera fans with a lengthy chat about his taste for violence in movies – provided no animals get hurt.

