Japan's versatile veteran Koji Yakusho wins best actor at Cannes

Cannes (France) (AFP) – Japan's Koji Yakusho won best actor at Cannes on Saturday for "Perfect Days" by German director Wim Wenders, a touching tale about a Tokyo toilet cleaner.

Japanese actor Koji Yakusho receives his best actor prize for 'Perfect Days' at Cannes on May 27, 2023

Yakusho, 67, appears in most scenes of "Perfect Days" as a mysterious, bookish man without friends, content to spend his spare time reading, watering his plants, taking photos and listening to songs on his car stereo.

"I want to specifically thank Wim Wenders... who truly created a magnificent character," he said as he received the award.

The versatile actor's roles in over four decades of movie-making have ranged from warlords and gangsters to killers and cops -- and now an everyman who keeps the public washrooms of Tokyo pristine.

He has also crossed over to Hollywood for "Memoirs of a Geisha" in 2005 and "Babel" a year later.

"Wim had given me very little information... There was a lot of mystery. Even today, it's a character I know almost nothing about," he said of his role, which involved almost no dialogue.

"It was the first time I shot like that, over a very short period, without rehearsal," he said about working with one of the giants of European cinema.

Germany's Wenders, 77, won the top prize Palme d'Or at Cannes in 1984 for "Paris, Texas" and best director three years later for "Wings of Desire".

Looking for perfection

Born in 1956 in Isahaya, Nagasaki prefecture, Yakusho first worked as a town hall employee before turning to acting in 1979, after following up an ad in a newspaper.

Koji Yakusho and Wim Wenders at Cannes for 'Perfect Days' in competition in 2023 © CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP

Out of 800 candidates he was one of four selected, "and today I am the only one to be an actor", he told French media in 2003.

His first big role that helped propel his career was in the popular hit "Tampopo" (1985) about the hunt for a noodle soup recipe.

"Shall We Dance?" (1996) was a breakthrough and since then among his notable films have been "The Eel", winner of the Palme in 1997, and "The Third Murder" (2017).

In 2009 he made his first and only feature "Toad's Oil" in which he also played the lead role.

Asked what keeps him going in the trade, he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019: "I always think I haven't got it quite right, but in the next film I'll finally nail it.

"I guess that's the drug of this business for me, which has kept me going for 40 years."

