Late Hodnett try wins URC final for plucky Munster

Cape Town (AFP) – Flanker John Hodnett barged over for a 75th-minute try to give Munster a 19-14 victory over Stormers on Saturday in the United Rugby Championship final.

Advertising Read more

The plucky Irish team dominated the first half before a sell-out 56,000 crowd in Cape Town, but turned over only 12-7 ahead on a slippery pitch.

Defending champions Stormers went ahead early in the second half when fly-half Manie Libbok converted a try by another flanker, Deon Fourie.

The home team held the lead for 24 minutes before Libbok had an attempted clearing kick charged down, and the resultant Munster pressure led to Hodnett scoring.

Munster, who stunned title favourites Leinster in the semi-finals, won despite losing inspirational captain and flanker Peter O'Mahony at half-time due to concussion.

"We performed well in the first half and should have had a wider lead by half-time. The second half saw us having to defend a lot, but we stuck to our guns," said O'Mahony.

"The boys showed remarkable resilience and skill in the closing stages. Playing so many away matches lately has actually been to our advantage as we built incredible team spirit."

Hooker Diarmuid Barron and wing Calvin Nash scored first-half tries and fly-half Jack Crowley converted the first and last scores.

Libbok was Stormers' other try scorer and he slotted both conversions in a mixed performance by the 2023 World Cup squad contender.

The match was the last in Stormers' colours for Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff, who moves to Ulster after the World Cup.

© 2023 AFP