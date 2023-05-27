The winners at the 76th Cannes Film Festival
Cannes (France) (AFP) – The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival ended Saturday in the South of France with the awarding of its top prize, the Palme d'Or.
Here is a list of the winners:
- Palme d'Or: Justine Triet for "Anatomy of a Fall"
- Grand Prix: Jonathan Glazer for "The Zone of Interest"
- Best director: Tran Anh Hung for "The Pot-au-Feu"
- Best actress: Merve Dizdar for "About Dry Grasses"
- Best actor: Koji Yakusho for "Perfect Days"
- Best screenplay: Yuji Sakamoto for "Monster"
- Jury prize: Aki Kaurismaki for "Fallen Leaves"
- Camera d'Or for best first film: Thien An Pham for "Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell"
- Best short film: Flora Anna Buda for "27"
