The winners at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Cannes (France) (AFP) – The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival ended Saturday in the South of France with the awarding of its top prize, the Palme d'Or.

Justine Triet won the Palme d'Or for her courtroom drama 'Anatomy of a Fall' at the Cannes festival on May 27, 2023
Here is a list of the winners:

- Palme d'Or: Justine Triet for "Anatomy of a Fall"

- Grand Prix: Jonathan Glazer for "The Zone of Interest"

- Best director: Tran Anh Hung for "The Pot-au-Feu"

- Best actress: Merve Dizdar for "About Dry Grasses"

- Best actor: Koji Yakusho for "Perfect Days"

- Best screenplay: Yuji Sakamoto for "Monster"

- Jury prize: Aki Kaurismaki for "Fallen Leaves"

- Camera d'Or for best first film: Thien An Pham for "Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell"

- Best short film: Flora Anna Buda for "27"

