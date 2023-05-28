Bayern men and women celebrate league titles in Munich

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – The Bayern Munich men's and women's Bundesliga sides celebrated their championship wins in the central Marienplatz square on Sunday in front of fans.

Bayern Munich fans celebrate winning the men's and women's titles at the city's Marienplatz square on Sunday

With Bayern's men winning the title thanks to a late Jamal Musiala goal on Saturday to overtake Borussia Dortmund into first, the women's side triumphed on Sunday, thrashing Turbine Potsdam 11-1 just hours before the celebration.

Fans began filing into the central square early on Sunday with the players from both sides appearing on the balcony clad in traditional Bavarian lederhosen and dirndls.

Outgoing men's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, fired alongside CEO Oliver Kahn despite the title win, was seen partying with the championship trophy.

Kahn was however absent, complaining on Twitter on Saturday that the club had "prohibited him from attending".

Bayern chairman Herbert Hainer confirmed on Sunday morning that Kahn was told not to come to Cologne on Saturday because he was "too emotional".

The celebration is the fourth time both the men's and women's sides have won the title in the same season, after 2015, 2016, 2021 and now 2023.

The men's title is Bayern's 11th straight. Bayern's men have won 33 German titles, well ahead of the next placed Nuremberg FC who have nine.

Bayern men's captain Thomas Mueller said he was "happy things went our way yesterday", telling the club website he was "very grateful to Jamal for banging the thing in".

Bayern women's captain Lina Magull said "we are incredibly happy that we finished it so confidently and can now celebrate together with the men."

Bayern's women's team has not historically matched the dominance of the men's side but has improved in recent seasons, winning four of their five titles in the past decade.

Bayern chairman Herbert Hainer on Sunday said around 20,000 fans had crowded into the central square, while tabloid Bild estimated the number to be 14,500.

Borussia Dortmund, who came into the round atop the table, had planned a city parade with up to 500,000 people for Sunday, but lost the title after being held 2-2 at home to Mainz.

