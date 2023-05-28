Mbappe named best French player for fourth time in row

Paris (AFP) – Kylian Mbappe was voted the Ligue 1 player of the season for the fourth successive time Sunday after helping Paris Saint-Germain win a record 11th French title.

The France star has scored 28 goals in the league this term and is on course to finish as the division's top scorer for the fifth season running.

"It's a pleasure, I always wanted to win, to write my name into the league's history. But even with all the ambition I have I didn't expect to win so quickly," said Mbappe on receiving his award.

Mbappe, scorer of 40 goals this campaign, snubbed Real Madrid at the end of last season and signed a new three-year contract to stay with PSG.

According to reports, the 24-year-old's contract will run out next year unless he exercises an option to stay until 2025.

Asked about his future at the awards ceremony, Mbappe replied: "I will be here again next season."

He is the first four-time winner of a prize first awarded in 1994, surpassing Zlatan Ibrahimovic who won the accolade on three occasions with PSG.

Franck Haise of Lens was named coach of the season after leading the club to second place and a return to Champions League football for the first time in two decades.

Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba was also honoured while Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes earned the best young player award.

He was one of four PSG players in the team of the season alongside Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Achraf Hakimi.

© 2023 AFP