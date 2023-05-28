Newgarden wins crash-filled 107th Indianapolis 500

Los Angeles (AFP) – Josef Newgarden won the 107th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, diving past Marcus Ericsson in the dramatic last sprint of a race that saw spectacular late crashes bring out three red flags.

The American Penske Racing driver, a two-time IndyCar series champion, won the showpiece event for the first time as he denied Ericsson a repeat. American Santino Ferrucci was third.

"Everyone kept asking me why I haven't won this race," an emotional Newgarden said. "They look at you like a failure if you don't win it. I wanted to win it so bad."

He had to survive a chaotic final 14 laps that saw the race halted three times before he finally took the checkered flag.

American Kyle Kirkwood escaped serious injury in a crash that had his AJ Foyt Racing car skidding upside down against the wall with sparks flying and brought out the red flag with 14 laps remaining.

Sweden's Felix Rosenqvist had hit the wall and skidded across the track and Kirkwood was unable to avoid contact, but, after his frightening ride, emergency workers righted the car and helped him climb out.

Miraculously, the tire that went flying over the protective fencing missed the grandstand, landing in a parking lot with no reported injuries.

Mexico's Pato O'Ward then lost control as he challenged to regain the lead and crashed into the wall. Augustin Canapino and Simon Pagenaud were caught up in the aftermath, bringing out another red flag with six laps remaining.

A chaotic restart saw five cars caught up in a mid-pack crash that brought out the yellow and then the red flag.

Ericsson was in front when the caution came out, but he couldn't hold off Newgarden after the green flag flew with two laps to go.

"I just thought it was a very unfair and dangerous end to the race," Ericsson said. "Congratulations to Josef, he's a worthy champion, but I'm very disappointed with the way it ended."

