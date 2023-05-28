Rain delays toss at IPL final between Gujarat and Chennai

Ahmedabad (India) (AFP) – Rain has delayed the toss for the Indian Premier League final between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Fans cheer before the start of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad

The world's biggest cricket stadium remained covered with rain lashing the western city an hour before start of play and leaving puddles of water on the ground.

The weather has pushed fans to get shelter in the covered areas of the 132,000-capacity ground.

A reserve day has been kept aside if the rain washes out play on Sunday.

The match is believed to be Chennai skipper M.S. Dhoni's last as player and fans have turned up in numbers wearing the yellow jersey of the superstar cricketer.

Chennai will be aiming for a record-equalling fifth title in the world's richest cricket tournament.

Gujarat, led by Hardik Pandya, have extended their fairytale journey which began with a title win in their debut season last year at the same venue.

