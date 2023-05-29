French Open day 2: Who said what

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the second day of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Monday:

'Serious if FBI involved': Sloane Stephens says she has become used to online abuse

"I always remind him that I'm not that much older than him, but he'll always say things like, 'Oh, I remember watching you on TV when I was a kid'. I'm, like, 'I'm not that much older than you'. I think at this point he just likes to do it to make me feel old. I always tell him he will find out one day."

-- Madison Keys of the United States on compatriot Frances Tiafoe jokingly calling her as "mom".

"Honestly, it's more of an eye roll than a genuine I'm mad about it."

-- Keys on whether she gets angry over opponents' use of the in-match war cry 'C'mon'.

"My doctor in Munich told me, 'No, no, no, I know how you guys do it. You sit for two minutes and then five minutes after you are running like this'. He is, like, 'No, no, no'."

-- Anastasia Pavlyunchenkova on her battle to overcome a serious knee injury.

"Obviously when there is FBI investigations going on with what people are saying to you online, it's very serious."

-- Sloane Stephens on the abuse she receives online.

"I was kind of mad, to be honest. I was sad. I started crying when they did the draw. But there was nothing I could do to control it. Now that I am here, it's like a miracle."

-- Camila Osorio who had lost in qualifying but had a long wait to gain entry into the main draw as a lucky loser.

"I want to invite everyone to focus on helping Ukrainians. That's the main point of this, to help kids, to help women who lost their husbands because they are at the war and they are fighting for Ukraine."

-- Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on her career goals.

"Yes, indeed, these spectators are very close, and I really like that, and we overhear everything. Not a lot of alcohol. A lot of youth and children. It's quite nice."

-- Stan Wawrinka on playing on Court 14, which is a semi-sunken arena.

