Brooks back in Wales squad for first time since cancer recovery

David Brooks has been recalled to the Wales squad for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.

Brooks, diagnosed with stage-two Hodgkin lymphoma while on international duty in October 2021, announced he was cancer-free in May last year.

The 25-year-old midfielder returned to club action for Bournemouth in March and started the Cherries' last two Premier League games.

And on Tuesday it was announced he had been included in a 25-man Wales squad for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.

"I am pleased for him because he's had a long journey," Wales manager Rob Page said Tuesday as he unveiled the squad.

He added: "You don't go through what he's gone through and not have little setbacks. Bournemouth have been incredible with the way they have handled it and got him back up to speed. It's great that we have got him available."

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey and goalkeeper Danny Ward have both been selected despite fitness doubts.

Ramsey has missed Nice's last three games with a calf injury and could be absent again when the Ligue 1 club conclude their season against Lyon on Sunday.

Ward was ruled out of the final three games of Leicester's run-in, that ended in relegation from the Premier League, with a dislocated finger.

Tom Lockyer is unavailable after collapsing during Luton's Championship play-off final win over Coventry at Wembley on Saturday.

Luton manager Rob Edwards said on Monday that Lockyer is "fine", while images of the defender watching the Hatters' promotion celebrations from his hospital bed were posted on social media.

Wales face Armenia in Cardiff on June 16 before playing Turkey in Samsun three days later.

Page's men made a sound start to Euro 2024 qualifying in March by drawing 1-1 away to World Cup semi-finalists Croatia before beating Latvia 1-0 at home.

