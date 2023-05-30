French Open day 3: Who said what

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the third day of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Tuesday:

"I have watched Daniil play in my junior years. It's a dream come true to beat these kinds of players on this court."

-- Brazil's world number 172 Thiago Seyboth Wild after dumping out world number two Daniil Medvedev.

"Every time it finishes, I'm happy."

-- Medvedev when asked to look back at his clay-court season.

"I said, 'Congratulations'. He actually answered me, so I was really happy about it. He said, 'Thank you, and good luck in Roland Garros'. Maybe that's why I'm playing that good now."

-- Mirra Andreeva, 16, on receiving a good luck message from Andy Murray ahead of the tournament. She beat Alison Riske-Amritraj in her first Grand Slam match.

"Hopefully we can play each other. I can give her a signed picture. She can put it in her bedroom. I don't know. This is the first time that somebody says that. But it's special."

Mirra Andreeva won on her Grand Slam debut © Thomas SAMSON / AFP

-- Ons Jabeur on hearing that she is one of Andreeva's tennis idols.

"I love the French people. I know some people don't like you, but I love you guys."

-- Coco Gauff, telling the crowd that Paris is her "favourite city in the world".

"The Jimmy Butler story. This was before we were in the playoffs, the Heat were in the playoffs, he offered me tickets to see the last home game of the season. Then he DM'd me a couple weeks later, asking if I wanted more tickets to see the postseason. I said, 'I won't be here. I'll be in Madrid and then Rome and then France'.

"And then he said, 'Okay, when we make the finals, let me know if your family wants some tickets'."

-- Gauff is set to watch the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

"It was just frustration. I wasn't cheating, and we never played the point again. I would never have played the point again."

-- French player Hugo Gaston on the 144,000-euro ($156,000) fine he received after dropping a spare ball from his pocket during a point at the Madrid Open.

"It's nice to be back. I've marked this day in bold on my calendar since last year."

-- Alexander Zverev after winning his French Open match since suffering a horrific ankle injury during last year's semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

© 2023 AFP