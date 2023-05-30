Warriors GM Myers stepping down: report

San Francisco (AFP) – Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers, who has played a pivotal part in the franchise's success over the past decade, is stepping down, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers (right) hugs Stephen Curry after a playoff victory earlier this year

Myers confirmed to ESPN that he would leave the Warriors when his current contract expires in late June.

"It's just time," ESPN quoted Myers as saying.

The 48-year-old front office executive was hired as Golden State's assistant general manager in 2011 and promoted to general manager the following year.

During his 11 seasons as general manager, the Warriors won four NBA championships in six visits to the NBA Finals.

Myers was seen as a key part of the Warriors' success, helping to retain the core of the playing staff that formed the basis of the team's championship-winning sides -- Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Speaking earlier this month after the Warriors' playoff exit to the Los Angeles Lakers, Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed hope that Myers would remain with the team.

"Bob and I have a great friendship, a great working relationship, and I absolutely hope he comes back," Kerr said.

"But it's also a case where I want what's best for Bob, and if he decides that he's going to leave, of course, I'm going to support him 100 percent, and we will remain friends for a long time.

"I would miss him, but I support him regardless of what he does."

