Russia evacuates children from border villages as situation 'alarming'

Moscow (AFP) – Russia said it would evacuate hundreds of children from villages due to intensifying shelling in the border region of Belgorod, where the situation was deemed "alarming" by the Kremlin.

Last week saw the biggest armed incursion into Russia from Ukraine since the offensive

Advertising Read more

Russia has seen intensifying attacks on its soil over a year into its Ukraine campaign, with an unprecedented incursion last week in the southern region of Belgorod and a drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday.

"We are starting today to evacuate children from the Shebekino and Graivoron districts," regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, referring to the most affected border areas.

The governor said the first 300 children will be taken to Voronezh, a city around 250 kilometres (155 miles) further into Russia.

Gladkov said the situation was "worsening" in the village of Shebekino, which was hit by a rocket at 3:15 am local time (0015 GMT).

Drone attack on Moscow © Nalini LEPETIT-CHELLA, Sabrina BLANCHARD / AFP

He posted photographs of blackened burned cars lying in the grass near a playground, and a rocket that had apparently landed on a road.

"Nobody, thank God, died," Gladkov said, adding that the strike injured four people.

On Tuesday one person was killed and two others were wounded in a Ukrainian strike on a centre for displaced people in the region.

The attacks have come as Kyiv says it is preparing for a major offensive against Moscow's forces.

"The situation is quite alarming," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about shelling in the region.

'Measures taken'

"We have not heard a single word of condemnation from the West so far," Peskov said, adding "measures are being taken."

Several oil depots have been hit in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, authorities in the southern Krasnodar region said a drone hit the Ilsky oil refinery, in an area already hit twice since the beginning of May.

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine -- and its Western backers -- of being behind the increasing number of reported attacks.

Russia said its capital faced a drone attack aimed at sowing panic © Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

On Tuesday, the foreign ministry said the West was "pushing the Ukrainian leadership towards increasingly reckless acts" after a drone attack on residential areas in Moscow.

The Russian defence ministry said that eight drones were used in the attack, adding that five of them were downed and three disabled.

At least three buildings were lightly damaged, including two high-rise residential buildings in Moscow's affluent southwest.

Ukraine, which has seen almost nightly attacks on its capital, denied any "direct involvement".

The United States said it did not support any attack on Russian territory and said it was "focused on providing Ukraine with the equipment and training they need to retake their own sovereign territory."

Fatalism in Belgorod

Last week saw the biggest armed incursion into Russia from Ukraine since the offensive began, with two days of fighting in the Belgorod region.

AFP journalists went to the regional capital city, which is also called Belgorod, over the weekend.

The region of Belgorod has seen more shelling in recent weeks © Olga MALTSEVA / AFP

Residents confessed to a certain amount of worry, but a sense of fatalism which has dominated in Russia during the seismic Ukraine campaign prevailed.

"What can we do? We just shout 'Oh! and 'Ah!'. What will that change?" said retired teacher, 84-year-old Rimma Malieva.

Most locals AFP spoke to said they trusted the authorities to fix the weaknesses laid bare by the latest raid.

Evgeny Sheikin, a 41-year-old builder, still said "it should not have happened".

Officials said the strike was carried out using one of the HIMARS multiple launchers delivered to Kyiv by the United States.

The Russian army also said it destroyed a Ukrainian navy warship, the Yuri Olefirenko, in Odesa.

Ukrainian naval forces spokesman Oleg Chalyk declined to comment on the claim specifically, but said he "did not recommend paying attention" to Russian sources.

© 2023 AFP