Title-holder Tszyu recovering from surgery after 'dog bite'

Sydney (AFP) – Australia's Tim Tszyu is recovering from surgery after reportedly being bitten by a dog, weeks before the first defence of his interim WBO super welterweight title.

The unbeaten 28-year-old stopped American Tony Harrison in March to earn the belt and is scheduled to defend it against Mexican Carlos Ocampo on Queensland's Gold Coast on June 18.

But Tszyu, son of renowned former world champion Kostya Tszyu, suffered a laceration to his right forearm, widely reported to have been a dog bite.

His manager Glen Jennings insisted the fight would go ahead as planned.

"Tim Tszyu was treated by the team doctor and surgeon on Saturday afternoon for a laceration on his right forearm," Jennings told Australian media.

"The wound was superficial. The post-surgical report is all good. There is no doubt that Tim will be ready and 100 percent healthy and focused to take on Carlos Ocampo on June 18," he added.

Tszyu's bout is a tune-up for his shot at undisputed champion Jermell Charlo, who holds all four major sanctioning body world crowns.

Tszyu was poised to fight Charlo in Las Vegas in January before the American broke his left hand during training and it was postponed.

