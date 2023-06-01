Cincinnati go eight points clear, Seattle stumble in MLS

Los Angeles (AFP) – FC Cincinnati surged eight points clear at the top of Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference standings on Wednesday as Western Conference leaders Seattle slumped to defeat.

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta opened the scoring in a 3-1 defeat of New York City FC on Wednesday

Advertising Read more

Cincinnati maintained their blistering start to the season with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

Luciano Acosta fired Cincinnati into the lead with a curling shot from the edge of the area in the 38th minute before Alvaro Barreal doubled the visitors' lead with a sublime curling free-kick in the 59th minute.

Braian Cufre gave New York hope with a 64th-minute header that made it 2-1, but Cincinnati restored their two-goal advantage with a Brandon Vazquez penalty six minutes later.

"Really pleased with this win, a very tough place to play," Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said after the win in New York.

"Historically we haven't done so well here, but I'm very happy with how the guys played tonight. The guys are in a good way right now."

Cincinnati now have 36 points -- the most any team has ever accumulated through 15 matches in the history of Major League Soccer.

"Credit to the players for just focusing on whatever's in front of them," Noonan said. "They just keep putting their head down and going about it in a really good way."

Nashville are second in the East on 28 points, while Philadelphia Union, 1-0 winners over Charlotte on Wednesday, remain in third spot.

In the Western Conference, Seattle missed the chance to stretch their lead at the top after slumping to a 1-0 home defeat to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored the winner for San Jose, who move into fifth place in the table on 22 points, four points adrift of Seattle on 26.

St. Louis are just one point behind Seattle with 25 points but have played three games fewer than the Sounders.

Los Angeles FC, who were in action in the CONCACAF Champions League final on Wednesday, are also one point behind the leaders but have four games in hand over Seattle.

© 2023 AFP