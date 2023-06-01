French Open day 5: Who said what

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the fifth day of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Thursday:

Iga Swiatek turned 22 the day before reaching the French Open third round
Iga Swiatek turned 22 the day before reaching the French Open third round © Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP
"I wasn't partying obviously. Every year I'm just trying to keep it cool... I'm not a party person, maybe after the tournament but yesterday was a pretty chilled day."

-- World number one Iga Swiatek after turning 22 on Wednesday.

"My mom, she was born and raised in Prague, and I speak fluent Czech. That's the only reason why I'm good at tennis, because I'm half Czech."

-- American qualifier Kayla Day credits her mother's heritage for her run to the third round.

"I feel support because people come to see me. They come to support me. I had a couple who came here to support me from Texas, so I really appreciate it."

-- Russian Mirra Andreeva, 16, on gaining new fans.

"My dream? I know that Djokovic did 22 Grand Slams so I want to go until 25, if it will be possible."

-- Andreeva's lofty career goals.

"Norwegians are pretty calm and shy, so they don't really bother me too much in Norway."

-- Casper Ruud enjoys a quiet life back home despite his high-profile status.

"I don't know if you can call it a historical match, but it was one to remember."

-- Daniel Altmaier after his five-hour, 26-minute win over Jannik Sinner.

"For me, it's not pressure to be here. I'm trying to show my best self, show everything what I have and try to compete with these guys. That's the reason I'm here. It's no pressure for me."

-- Zhang Zhizhen after becoming the first Chinese man to reach the third round since 1937.

