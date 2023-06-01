Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko sentenced to two years for 'corrupting youth'
A court in Senegal on Wednesday sentenced opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, to two years in prison on charges of "corrupting youth" but acquitted him of rape and issuing death threats.
The court also sentenced Sonko's co-accused, Ndeye Khady Ndiaye, the owner of the beauty salon where Sonko was accused of repeatedly abusing an employee, to two years' imprisonment.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
