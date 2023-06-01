Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko sentenced to two years for 'corrupting youth'

A court in Senegal on Wednesday sentenced opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, to two years in prison on charges of "corrupting youth" but acquitted him of rape and issuing death threats.

Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko looks on during a meeting in Ziguinchor, Senegal on May 24, 2023. © Muhamadou Bittaye, AFP