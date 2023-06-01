Still extends deal as Reims coach

Reims (France) (AFP) – Belgian coach Will Still has extended his contract with Reims until 2025, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Thursday.

Will Still had spells in charge of Beerschot and Lierse in Belgium before Reims

Advertising Read more

Still, 30, who was born to English parents near Brussels, took over from Oscar Garcia in October and led the side based in the Champagne region to a run of 19 games without defeat during this season.

This season, Reims have had to pay a fine of 25,000 euros ($26,900) for every Ligue 1 game played with Still yet to obtain the necessary coaching certificate to be in charge.

Reims host Montpellier in their final game of the season on Saturday and could move above Lorient into 10th place with at least a draw.

Still's younger brother Nicolas, 26, will join Reims as assistant coach for next season.

© 2023 AFP