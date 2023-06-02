Alcaraz thumps Shapovalov to make French Open fourth round

Paris (AFP) – Carlos Alcaraz romped into the French Open last 16 on Friday by thrashing Canadian 26th seed Denis Shapovalov for the loss of just seven games on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest ever world number one

The world number one powered to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory, with the only slight blip when he trailed 4-1 in the second set.

He reeled off seven straight games after that wake-up call, though, to set up a fourth-round meeting with Italian 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

Shapovalov, a former Wimbledon semi-finalist but playing in the Roland Garros third round for the first time, struggled on serve throughout, making 10 double faults.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz is bidding for a second straight Grand Slam title after winning the 2022 US Open and then missing this year's Australian Open through injury.

Spain's Alcaraz, the top seed at a Slam for the first time, is slated to meet Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

