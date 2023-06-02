Brumbies book Canes Super Rugby quarter-final, Blues to meet Waratahs

Canberra (AFP) – The ACT Brumbies shattered the Melbourne Rebels' hopes of making the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals Friday as the Auckland Blues edged the Otago Highlanders, who face a nervous wait to see if they qualify.

A gritty bonus-point 33-17 victory in Canberra ensured the Brumbies finished the regular season fourth to earn a home knockout-round clash next week against the fifth-placed Wellington Hurricanes.

The Canes take on defending champions and second-placed Canterbury Crusaders on Saturday, but the outcome will not change the ladder.

The Blues' scrappy 16-9 win over the Highlanders booked a last-eight clash back at Eden Park against the NSW Waratahs, who will finish sixth regardless of their final round result against Moana Pasifika.

Who the table-topping Waikato Chiefs and Crusaders play in the last eight will be decided on Saturday.

The Highlanders can still scrape through, but other results must go their way with three other teams chasing the last two slots -- Queensland Reds, Fijian Drua and Western Force.

Force and Reds are in the box seat with victory for either side against the Chiefs and Drua respectively ensuring their berth.

The Brumbies took a 14-10 lead into the break with winger Corey Toole and hooker Connal McInerney dotting down, while fly-half Carter Gordon went over for the Rebels.

It left the Melbourne side with fate in their hands, needing a win to keep their season alive.

But they failed to rise to the occasion as Tom Wright, Ollie Sapsford and Andy Muirhead added further tries for the home side to consign the Rebels to an 11th place finish.

"They made us work for it, with obviously their season on the line," said Brumbies skipper Nic White, whose side were without Wallabies trio Allan Alaalatoa (calf), James Slipper (birth of child) and Noah Lolesio (concussion).

"It wasn't pretty at times, but to be able to come back here next week, it's a good feeling. There was a lot riding on that."

In Auckland, the Blues ground out victory, but skipper Dalton Papali'i admitted they were below par.

"We got the win, but we will have to have some deep conservations next week as we left a lot of points out there," he said.

"We need to execute in the key moments, but we let a few slip. Just happy to get it done."

Highlanders centre Sam Gilbert landed two penalties to give the visitors an early lead before the Blues dominated the first half, with lock Patrick Tuipulotu blasting his way over for the game's only try.

Harry Plummer converted then slotted a penalty to make it 16-6 at the break.

Gilbert pulled back three points for the visitors just before the hooter, but it was too little too late.

