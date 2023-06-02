Lappi holds slender lead over Ogier in Rally Italia

Olbia (Italy) (AFP) – Finland's Esapekka Lappi led Sebastian Ogier by just one tenth of a second after Friday's second day of Rally Italia in Sardinia.

Lappi regained the lead in the seventh and last special of the day after eight-time world champion Ogier had at one point been 16 seconds ahead of Hyundai driver Lappi.

Eight-time world champion Ogier, 39, is only racing part of this year's World Rally Championship.

Reigning champion and current overall leader Kalle Rovanpera almost hit a cow on his way to finishing the day in fourth, 46 seconds behind his countryman Lappi.

The camera in Rovanpera's Toyota showed how the left side of the car only missed the animal, which was crossing the road, by a few centimetres.

"There was no need to push harder, one tenth is enough!" joked Lappi at the stop line.

"I’m glad to be at the finish, that was quite a tricky stage and we got a slow left rear puncture as well, so that started to disturb a bit. But we are here, everything is okay and we are looking forward to tomorrow."

Ogier added: "We didn't take too many risks on that and I wanted to have a safe drive."

Pierre-Louis Loubet was Friday’s only casualty. Initially running third overall, the Frenchman incurred a three-minute time penalty when he couldn't engage any gears prior the start of SS5.

Although the issue was swiftly resolved, Loubet's rally ended later in the day when he beached his Puma in a Monte Lerno ditch.

Saturday’s leg boasts double runs of Coiluna - Loelle (16.28km), Su Filigosu (19.57 km), Erula - Tula (21.92km) and Tempio Pausania (9.04 km). The eight tests add up to 133.62km.

Times after the second day of the Rally Italia in Sardinia:

1. Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm (FIN, Hyundai) 1:31:48.8, 2. Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais (FRA, Toyota) at 0.10sec, 3. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL, Hyundai) 18.6, 4. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN, Toyota) 46.1, 5. Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston (JAP-IRL, Toyota) 47.4, 6. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR, Toyota) 1min 05.6sec, 7. Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST, M-Sport/Ford) 1:09.8

