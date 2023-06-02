Ton-up Duckett keeps England on top against Ireland

London (AFP) – Ben Duckett marked his first Test innings on home soil with a hundred at Lord's on Friday as England surged into a first-innings lead in their Ashes warm-up against Ireland.

Hundred up - England's Ben Duckett celebrates his century in the lone Test against Ireland at Lord's

The opener went to his second hundred in 10 Tests with a single through midwicket off paceman Mark Adair.

It had taken the 28-year-old left-hander just 106 balls to reach the landmark, with his century also including 14 fours.

Duckett and Ollie Pope (66 not out) added 92 runs in 14 overs to take England to 244-1 at the end of the first hour's play on Friday in reply to Ireland's 152 all out.

The second-wicket duo had earlier shared a hundred partnership, the second of the innings, after coming together at 109-1 on Thursday's opening day of four following Zak Crawley's exit for 56.

An Ireland attack lacking genuine speed presented few problems on a good pitch for the second-wicket duo as England made short work of overhauling the tourists' total.

England resumed well-placed on 152-1, just 20 runs behind, after Stuart Broad had taken 5-51 on Thursday -- the veteran paceman's 20th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Duckett was 60 not out and England vice-captain Pope unbeaten on 29.

It wasn't long before England overhauled Ireland's total, with Duckett's straight-driven four off medium-pacer Graham Hume taking the hosts into the lead.

On a sunny day ideal for batting, Duckett went into the 90s with an extra-cover driven four off Adair before a leg-glanced boundary off the same bowler brought up a century stand with Pope in a mere 112 balls.

