'Happy for men to take French Open night sessions,' says Gauff

Coco Gauff shrugged off the idea that French Open night sessions are being monopolised by men, claiming it's a not a "hotspot" for women players.

'Not hotspot': Coco Gauff on her way to victory against Mirra Andreeva on Saturday

In 2022, only one of 10 night sessions at Roland Garros featured a women's singles match.

This year saw the first six nights also feature only men's singles with Sunday's last-16 clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Sloane Stephens set to be the first women's match at the seventh time of asking.

"I don't know if the night session amongst the players is a popular hotspot, to be honest," said American world number six Gauff.

"I guess for the TV and that's the prime spot, maybe yes, it does suck in that sense. But amongst the players and from my conversations, I don't think a lot of people want that spot just because it is a late night."

The 19-year-old added: "I don't know if Sloane or Aryna wanted to play at that time, but I know the ones I spoke to, no one really wants the night session.

"We we were happy with the men taking it."

Last year, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, a former world number one and two-time Grand Slam title winner, caused a stir by saying men's matches were more attractive.

However, she insisted her remarks were taken out of context.

On Saturday, there were unconfirmed reports that fans were offering their Sunday night session tickets back for resale.

Men's world number one Carlos Alcaraz and 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic are both playing in the day time on Sunday.

They form part of a three-match daytime session on Court Philippe Chatrier with the most expensive ticket, according to the tournament's own website, priced at 245 euros -- an average of just over 80 euros per match.

The one match on Sunday evening, however, comes with a top price of 180 euros.

Serbia's Olga Danilovic, who was knocked out of the tournament by Ons Jabeur on Saturday, said it is "stupid" to only allocate the evening slot to men.

"I'm just going to say it's stupid. Okay, I understand maybe some things, but I think we play great tennis," she said.

