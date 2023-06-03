Moana Pasifika ruin Michael Hooper's final Waratahs home game

Sydney (AFP) – Michael Hooper scored a try but his last home game for the NSW Waratahs ended in defeat Saturday as the Wallabies great bid farewell ahead of a potential move overseas or even a switch to Sevens.

The openside flanker has been part of the furniture at the Sydney-based club since 2013, but his five-year contract is up at the end of the season and he has ruled out playing more Super Rugby.

His home send-off did not go to plan with Moana Pasifika securing a stunning 33-24 win -- their first from 14 games this season.

With the 31-year-old again wearing the captain's armband in his 140th match, two tries from Timoci Tavatavanawai and another from Miracle Faiilagi helped Moana to a 21-14 half-time lead.

Another five-pointer from Faiilagi and one from Hooper's former Wallabies teammate Christian Leali'ifano sealed the win, with Hooper crossing in the dying minutes for a consolation try.

The 'Tahs went into their clash already guaranteed sixth place on the ladder and have a quarter-final next week at Eden Park against the Auckland Blues.

Hooper is considering his future, with retirement, a shift to Europe or Japan, or even a crack at Sevens to make Australia's team for next year's Paris Olympics on his radar.

"I haven't been in the position to have an open landscape and that's really exciting to me, daunting at times because I've been so institutionalised by rugby," Australia's most-capped skipper told reporters.

"Sevens is on the landscape but there's a lot of work and detail to go into that. Those guys are incredibly fit and it's a different game and beast from when I started years and years ago."

"Is there overseas? Is there something else? I'm really open to it," he added.

Hooper, who has played 124 times for his country, said during the week he would leave talk of his legacy to others.

"I've gotten countless things wrong in my time as a leader and a player. I've done some good things as well which I'm happy with. I've tried to grow in my time here from 2013 to now," he said.

"This place is amazing so in terms of a bedrock and a home, it's fantastic. It's a great place to turn up and become your best rugby player or self."

