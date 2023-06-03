Neuville leads Rally Italia as Ogier crashes out

Olbia (Italy) (AFP) – Thierry Neuville led the Rally Italia on Saturday after the third day of racing in Sardinia in which Sebastien Ogier crashed out.

Belgian Neuville took advantage of eight-time world champion Ogier sliding off a track battered by rain in the 14th and penultimate stage of the day before plunging into a ditch.

Ogier and his Toyota co-driver Vincent Landais escaped unscathed but are out of contention with one day's racing remaining.

Neuville took advantage by taking top spot from his Hyundai teammate and Friday's leader Esapekka Lappi, who now trails in second by 34.6 seconds.

Reigning champion and current World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera was nearly two minutes off the pace, while Ott Tanak was forced to retire while in 10th at the start of the sixth special.

Sunday will feature four stages, the last of which is a Power Stage which affords extra championship points to the top five.

Standings after the third day of the Rally Italia in Sardinia:

1. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL, Hyundai): 3hrs 10mins 36.9sec, 2. Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm (FIN, Hyundai) at 36.4sec, 3. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN, Toyota) 1:50.7, 4. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR, Toyota) 5:36.5, 5. Dani Sordo/Candido Carrera (ESP, Hyundai) 6:27.9

