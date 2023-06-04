England spinner Leach ruled out of Ashes

London (AFP) – England's Ashes preparations were dealt a blow on Sunday as frontline spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series due to a lower back stress fracture.

The 31-year-old developed the injury as England wrapped up victory in a lone Test against Ireland on Saturday.

"A scan on Sunday in London has revealed a stress fracture, which will keep him out of the forthcoming Ashes Test series," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

No replacement for the Somerset left-armer has been announced, but Leach's absence leaves a big gap to fill for the selectors for the showdown against Australia.

The first Test of the Ashes gets underway on June 16 at Edgbaston.

