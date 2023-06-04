Laporte sprints to Dauphine opening stage win
Chambon-sur-Lac (France) (AFP) – Frenchman Christophe Laporte pipped Belgian Rune Herregodts on the line in central France to win the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday.
Intermarche-Circus-Wanty's Herregodts had been part of an early breakaway but finished in third place with Italian Matteo Trentin in second.
With less than a month to go until the Tour de France last year's champion Jonas Vingegaard crossed the line just behind Jumbo-Visma team-mate Laporte.
One of France's contenders for the Tour, Julian Alaphilippe, also finished with the main group in a rain-sodden day to the south of the city of Clermont.
Laporte takes the Dauphine's overall leader's yellow jersey thanks to a 10 second win bonus before Monday's second stage, a 167.5km hilly ride eastwards from Brassac-les-Mines to La Chaise-Dieu.
