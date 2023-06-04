Laporte sprints to Dauphine opening stage win

Chambon-sur-Lac (France) (AFP) – Frenchman Christophe Laporte pipped Belgian Rune Herregodts on the line in central France to win the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday.

Christophe Laporte claimed the 29th win of his career at the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine

Advertising Read more

Intermarche-Circus-Wanty's Herregodts had been part of an early breakaway but finished in third place with Italian Matteo Trentin in second.

With less than a month to go until the Tour de France last year's champion Jonas Vingegaard crossed the line just behind Jumbo-Visma team-mate Laporte.

One of France's contenders for the Tour, Julian Alaphilippe, also finished with the main group in a rain-sodden day to the south of the city of Clermont.

Laporte takes the Dauphine's overall leader's yellow jersey thanks to a 10 second win bonus before Monday's second stage, a 167.5km hilly ride eastwards from Brassac-les-Mines to La Chaise-Dieu.

© 2023 AFP