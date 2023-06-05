French Open day 9: Who said what

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the ninth day of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Monday:

Full house: Ons Jabeur has now made it to the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams

Advertising Read more

"I see a lot of people coming here who actually paid a very expensive flight ticket or who are actually waking up very early in the morning to watch a game, and I try to use that to draw upon."

-- Ons Jabeur on what drives her after becoming the first African player to reach the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams in the Open era

"Guga is an idol for me. When he won the first I was one year old. I got inspired by him as well."

-- Beatriz Haddad Maia reflects on three-time French Open champion Gustavo Kuerten's impact on her after she became the first Brazilian woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final since 1968

"It's tough to have all this kind of things that people are saying. It's not easy because the only thing we've done yesterday was going to the referee and explain him what happened."

-- Sara Sorribes Tormo on the torrent of social media abuse she and doubles partner Marie Bouzkova received after their opponents were disqualified for accidentally striking a ball girl

"When I came to the site today, many players came over to me saying, keep your head up. We are all supporting you."

-- Miyu Kato, the Japanese player who was controversially defaulted from the doubles match against Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo.

"The other day I was eating breakfast and I had a chocolate kinda cake thing, and my agent was like, 'Why you eating chocolate cake for breakfast?', and I was like, 'We're in Paris, who cares?'"

-- Coco Gauff embracing the Paris life

"I had the ref ask if I wanted it to be clean, and I kind of forgot about it. I looked down and I saw it's bleeding. I was like, Oh, yeah, it's probably wise if I get it cleaned."

-- Gauff on scraping her knee in her fourth round win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

"What a sport!"

-- Francisco Cerundolo after losing a five-setter to Holger Rune.

"This is tennis. This is sports. Some umpires, they make mistakes. Some for me; some for him. That's life."

-- Holger Rune on winning a point off a double bounce against Cerundolo.

© 2023 AFP