Haddad Maia 'inspired' by Bueno, Kuerten in French Open epic

Paris (AFP) – Beatriz Haddad Maia said she was inspired by Brazilian legends Maria Bueno and Gustavo Kuerten as she triumphed in the third longest French Open women's match on Monday.

Haddad Maia battled from a set and 3-0 down to defeat Sara Sorribes Tormo to reach a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.

The 27-year-old Brazilian left-hander came through 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 7-5 against her 132nd-ranked Spanish opponent on Court Suzanne Lenglen after three hours and 51 minutes.

The match was just 16 minutes short of the record four hours and seven minutes it took Virginie Buisson to beat French compatriot Noelle van Lottum in the first round at Roland Garros in 1995.

Haddad Maia is the first Brazilian woman in a Slam quarter-final since seven-time major winner Bueno in 1968 and will face world number seven Ons Jabeur of Tunisia for a place in the semi-finals.

Bueno, who died in 2018 at the age of 78, also made the quarter-final of Wimbledon and semi-final of the US Open that year.

"She's a person who inspired us for a lot of years. She was a very powerful woman, as well," said Haddad Maia.

Three-time French Open men's champion Kuerten was also in her thoughts on Monday even if she was only one when he won his first title in Paris in 1997.

"I met him a few times. I got the energy. I understood that everything comes from the heart," said Haddad Maia.

"I think one of the things that he teaches everyone is to play with the heart. Yeah, he's an inspiration for me."

However, she added: "But I don't compare myself with them, because for me, they are another level."

Haddad Maia, ranked 14, eventually claimed victory on a fourth match point in Monday's marathon.

"I am very happy and very proud that I didn't give up and I think that is why I deserved this victory," she said.

"The key was to play all the points regardless of the score.

"I thought that if I was nervous, my opponent would be too. And Novak Djokovic says that he is nervous sometimes. If he is, who am I not to be?"

Haddad Maia had already saved a match point in her last 32 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova to become the first Brazilian woman in the fourth round in Paris since 1979.

The 26-year-old Sorribes Tormo had made the last 16 after fourth seed and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina withdrew from their third round clash with illness.

She looked the fresher of the two on Monday as she took the first set and was a double break up in the second before Haddad Maia rallied.

The Brazilian swept the next six games to level the tie and broke in the opening game of the decider.

Sorribes Tormo broke back immediately but couldn't capitalise as Haddad Maia reclaimed the advantage in the fifth game.

In a tense finish, Sorribes Tormo saved three match points in the ninth game and broke serve to level at 5-5.

But Haddad Maia broke straight back and this time held her nerve.

She is no stranger to energy-sapping duels.

In Rome last month, Haddad Maia dropped a three-hour 41-minute quarter-final to Anhelina Kalinina, which is now the second longest women's match of 2023.

© 2023 AFP