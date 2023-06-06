Tottenham appoint Postecoglou as new manager

London (AFP) – Tottenham announced Tuesday they had appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager on a four-year deal, ending their long wait for a new coach.

Ange Postecoglou is the new manager of Tottenham

Advertising Read more

The 57-year-old Australian, who won the domestic treble with Celtic this season, will replace Antonio Conte at the Premier League club.

Conte left the club by "mutual agreement" in late March, with Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason taking temporary charge.

Postecoglou will officially join Spurs, who finished eighth in the Premier League, on July 1.

"Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play," said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

"He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy -- everything that is important to our club.

"We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

© 2023 AFP