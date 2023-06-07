French Open day 11: Who said what

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the 11th day of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Wednesday:

'It sucks': Coco Gauff returns the ball to Iga Swiatek during her seventh loss to the Pole in seven matches

Advertising Read more

"Obviously you lose to someone seven times, you feel crappy. It's not fun at all. If I go in believing that I lost the match before it already happens, then I'm never going to win. But obviously when it's over, yeah, it does suck."

-- Coco Gauff after losing for the seventh time in seven meetings against Iga Swiatek.

"Carlos is absolutely ready. He wants to play the match, and the small details I cannot tell you!"

-- Juan Carlos Ferrero, the coach of Carlos Alcaraz, on Friday's marquee semi-final with Novak Djokovic.

"I don't really know if that was her only option or not, but I know Coco is a nice person, and she wouldn't mean it. Nothing personal. It happens."

-- Swiatek after being hit full-on by a powerful, close-up forehand drive from Gauff which sent her crashing to the clay.

"I didn't try to hit her. I was just trying to hit the ball hard in the middle of the court and it happened to hit her. I apologised after, but I think she knows that's part of the game. If you hit a bad ball and you decide to run to the net, there's always a risk that you get hit. I think when I said sorry, she shook her head, and we had a mutual understanding that that was the only shot I really had."

-- Gauff explaining the shot that sent Swiatek sprawling.

"I think I rushed my way back on tour, but that's because I wanted to be ready for the French Open. You know, like all the training and the physical training, maybe I didn't have enough time to prepare for that, but I did my maximum. I did what I could do in a short time period."

-- Ons Jabeur, whose clay court season had been compromised by a calf injury, after losing her quarter-final in three sets to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia.

"A tennis match is like a marathon. It's not 100 metres race.

-- Haddad Maia, the first Brazilian woman in a Grand Slam singles semi-final for 55 years, on saving a match point in the last 32 and then playing for the best part of four hours in the fourth round.

"That was the most difficult year of my life. I love playing tennis and the sport and competition were taken away from me."

-- Alexander Zverev on returning to the semi-finals, a year after suffering ankle ligament damage at the same stage of the tournament.

© 2023 AFP