One and only: When Alcaraz stunned Djokovic in Madrid

Paris (AFP) – Carlos Alcaraz predicted "the sky's the limit" at the Madrid Open last year when he became the first player to defeat Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the same clay tournament.

New era? Carlos Alcaraz (left) after defeating Novak Djokovic in the Madrid Open semi-finals in 2022

Alcaraz's semi-final win over Djokovic was their first and so far only meeting.

Ahead of their blockbuster semi-final clash at the French Open on Friday, AFP Sport looks back at the significance of that meeting in the Spanish capital in May 2022.

The build-up

In the quarter-final, Alcaraz achieved a milestone 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Rafael Nadal, having lost his two previous matches against his compatriot.

In an eventful quarter-final at the Caja Magica, the then 19-year-old celebrated his 26th victory of the season.

"It means a lot to me, all the hard work that I put in every day paid off today to beat Rafa, beat the best player in history on clay, it means a lot to me," said Alcaraz, who was the first teenager to defeat Nadal on a clay court.

Djokovic, meanwhile, beat Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets to make the semi-finals in Madrid for a seventh time.

Alcaraz said he had a plan to defeat Djokovic.

"I will text (David) Nalbandian to see how he did it," joked Alcaraz, referring to David Nalbandian, who beat Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer on his way to the Madrid title in 2007.

World number one Djokovic was looking forward to testing himself for the first time against the teenager.

"I love to watch him play, as a lot of other players on the tour. He's fantastic for our sport. He's a very nice guy, very humble with good values, is a perfect combination."

The match

Alcaraz triumphed 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) in front of a sell-out home crowd at the Caja Magica and became the youngest player to beat a world number one in 17 years.

Djokovic, who was to convert just one of six break points in the match, recovered from 3-1 down in the opening set to take the tiebreak on his fourth opportunity after 62 minutes.

Alcaraz levelled the tie, courtesy of running down a Djokovic drop shot and hitting a winner from outside the doubles alley.

Djokovic then needed medical attention after falling and hurting his right hand.

In a tense concluding set, Djokovic saved a match point in the 10th game. The Caja Magica shook with "si se puede" ('Yes you can') chants as Alcaraz drew first blood in the tiebreak, opening up a 4-2 lead.

Djokovic saved a second match point but Alcaraz was third time lucky, claiming a statement three-hour 35-minute victory with another forehand winner -- his 35th of the match.

Aftermath

Alcaraz went on to defeat Alexander Zverev in the final for his second Masters title in 2022 after Miami and asked if he saw a limit to what he could achieve, he responded: "I don't think so. I would say that I feel ready to compete against them (the top players) in every single tournament, in every single surface."

"I really want to go to Paris to win a Grand Slam, to show my level in a Grand Slam."

However, Zverev gained revenge by defeating Alcaraz in four sets in the quarter-finals at the French Open while Djokovic was to lose to Nadal in the same round before the veteran Spaniard went on to claim a 14th title.

