French Open day 12: Who said what

Who said what on the 12th day of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Thursday:

Comeback queen: Karolina Muchova celebrates her victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the women's semi-final

"Some doctors told me, maybe you'll not do sport anymore."

-- Surprise women's finalist Karolina Muchova

"I've been asked this every time I'm in the press conference. I think I'm always trying to come up with a different answer to make it a little, yeah, different."

-- Muchova searching for a new reason why Czech players are so strong at Grand Slams

"I couldn't sleep. But the only thing I can do well in this life is play tennis, so I try to focus on things I could control."

-- Aryna Sabalenka on her rollercoaster two weeks at the French Open which ended in semi-final defeat to Muchova on Thursday.

"I don't want to talk about politics today. I made all my statements. Let's just talk about tennis. Give me some rest, please, from politics.

-- Sabalenka after a week facing questions over the war in Ukraine and her links to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

"Trying to win a major is extremely hard and for Sabalenka she tried to win her second major with a ton of off court turmoil swirling. Could this have contributed to the collapse? The collapse indicated not enough in reserves for Sabalenka."

-- Former US player Pam Shriver

"It's really amazing. It's just tough to play such a long tournament, to be able to play consistently. Every year I have good results here and I'm pretty excited for Saturday."

-- Defending champion Iga Swiatek on making a third Roland Garros final

"It has been challenging mentally in the last few days after my unjust disqualification from the women's doubles. I am now looking for a positive result to my appeal so I can reclaim my prize money, points and my reputation."

-- Japan's Miyu Kato after winning the mixed doubles title with Tim Puetz. On Sunday, she was controversially disqualified from the women's doubles for accidentally hitting a ball girl

