Tens of thousands march in Israel's Tel Aviv Pride parade

Tel Aviv (AFP) – An estimated 150,000 people marched Thursday in Israel's coastal metropolis Tel Aviv for the Middle East's largest Pride parade, amid protests against the presence of anti-LGBTQ ministers in the government.

People march with rainbow and Israeli flags during the annual Pride Parade in Tel Aviv

Revellers in colourful outfits danced on and around floats playing music on the seafront promenade of Israel's cultural and financial hub, seen as a rare oasis of LGBTQ tolerance in the region, AFP journalists said.

"It's a huge celebration and I want to be here today to support the LGBTQ+ community, I really want to be with you," 26-year-old Elise Zhdanova told AFP.

The annual march was held under the new extreme-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which includes multiple cabinet members who have expressed homophobic views in the past and coalition partners with a long record of voting against LGBTQ rights.

Many Israelis fear the government's controversial plans for a legal reform curbing Supreme Court powers could remove safeguards and call into question acquired rights.

Yael Ben Yosef said her participation was important because of the domestic political situation.

"I think we have to show we're here, that we're not afraid and that they won't put us in the closet," the 22-year-old psychobiology student told AFP.

"We will keep on fighting until we'll be completely equal," she said.

The chant "Democracy!", used at demonstrations against the government and its legal reform plans for 23 consecutive weeks, was also heard at the Thursday parade, AFP reporters said.

Despite the current government's conservative nature, Israel is more progressive than many of its Middle East neighbours, with gay marriages conducted abroad recognised by the state and an openly gay speaker of parliament.

A spokesman for the Tel Aviv municipality said 150,000 people participated in Thursday's march, among them thousands of foreigners.

One of them was 27-year-old Leon Mueller from Frankfurt, who said he and his friend visited Israel "especially for the Pride" march.

"We heard a lot about it, we want to feel the Israeli Pride's spirit," he told AFP.

