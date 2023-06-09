French Open day 13: Who said what

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the 13th day of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Friday:

Advertising Read more

"I disappointed myself honestly, you know, and in a match like this, coming to this match with great feeling, feeling great physically, and, yeah, cramping at the end of the second set, beginning of the third set, it was really disappointing."

-- Carlos Alcaraz opens up on his struggles with cramp in his loss to Novak Djokovic

"I told him at the net, he knows how young he is and he has plenty of time ahead of him and he is going to win this tournament many times, I am sure."

-- Djokovic offers some consolatory words for Alcaraz

"Feel for Alcaraz. Just a big learning process, pretty sure every tennis player goes through this feeling. Cramping due to nervous energy and the anxiety of playing a match with this magnitude. He will learn how to deal with this in the future for sure. Then we should be scared."

-- Last year's Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios

"It's going to be tough. Last year was against Rafa, this year against Novak so what do you say? Hopefully third time will be the charm for me."

-- Casper Ruud, the 2022 runner-up, knows he will again be the underdog in the final

"Sugar, spice, everything nice. We're Bubblegum Babies, no Powerpuff Girls, whatever. However you want to spin it. But, yeah, I'm just adding a little sprinkling, a little sauce, you know, on what we got going on on court."

-- Women's doubles finalist Taylor Townsend on her sprinkler celebration, stemming from her need to spice up food she's found short on seasoning in Paris

© 2023 AFP