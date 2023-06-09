Neville joins Canada coaching staff

Miami (AFP) – Former Manchester United defender and ex-Inter Miami coach Phil Neville has joined the coaching staff of Canada's national team ahead of next week's CONCACAF Nations League Final Four.

Advertising Read more

Neville was sacked as Inter Miami coach last week, just days before Lionel Messi announced he was joining the Major League Soccer club.

The former England women's national team coach will work under John Herdman, the English head coach of the Canadian national side.

Richard Shaw, the former Crystal Palace, Coventry City and Millwall defender, is also joining Herdman's staff and the pair will be involved in the two games in Las Vegas next week.

Canada face Panama on Thursday in their semi-final and if they win that test will then take on the United States or Mexico in the final.

"Both Phil and Richard bring with them winning experiences at the highest levels and have worked with some of the premier leagues top managers during their careers," Herdman said.

"They’ll work as positional and unit coaches with the aim of helping us to win our first trophy in over two decades," he added.

© 2023 AFP