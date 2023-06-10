Manchester City beat Inter Milan in Champions League final

Manchester City won the first Champions League in their history on Saturday and secured a treble of trophies by beating Inter Milan 1-0.

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder #16 Rodri (C) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10, 2023.

In a far closer match than many pundits had predicted, Rodri's sweetly-struck goal proved the difference for Abu Dhabi-backed City, who have already won the Premier League and FA Cup this season.

Rodri sidefooted in on 68 minutes after Bernardo Silva pulled back a cross that fell perfectly for the unmarked Spaniard at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

It sealed the third Champions League for City manager Pep Guardiola, who won it twice with Barcelona.

The outcome could have been different had Romelu Lukaku's header not been stopped by Ederson's leg minutes later.

Earlier in the second half, City also enjoyed a slice of luck when Federico Dimarco's goalbound header was blocked by his own player, Lukaku.

In another Inter chance, Lautaro Martinez raced away after a misunderstanding in the City defence but goalkeeper Ederson tore out of his goal to narrow the angle and stop the shot.

Inter had kept City goalless in a cagey first half marked by the injury-enforced exit of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in the 36th minute, to be replaced by Phil Foden.

In City's best chance of that half, the otherwise muted Erling Haaland shot straight at Andre Onana in the Inter goal and Silva curled a shot just wide before that.

City had to re-organise when De Bruyne pulled up, crouching on the turf before leaving the pitch a dejected figure five minutes later.

The Belgian suffered the same fate when City lost the 2021 Champions League final to Chelsea.

(AFP)

