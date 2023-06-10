French Open day 14: Who said what

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the 14th day of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Saturday:

Champion: Iga Swiatek holds the Suzanne Lenglen trophy following her victory over Karolina Muchova

"It's really surreal."

-- Iga Swiatek after her three-set victory in the final over Karolina Muchova

"I'm sorry for that. I don't know what motion caused that. Sorry, I don't want to be disrespectful. It will not happen again again, probably, I just hope I will have another occasion."

-- Swiatek on accidentally dropping the lid of the Suzanne Lenglen trophy at the presentation.

"She hits the ball harder than a man. I told her - you've won three French Opens, I won seven. You're only 22, you're going to go past that. You can go to eight, nine, 10."

-- US legend Chris Evert, who presented the trophy, on what she said to Swiatek on the podium

"It was very close, but very far."

-- Muchova on her agonising defeat in the final to Swiatek. The Czech had been a set and 3-0 down but levelled the final and was twice a break ahead in the decider before the defending champion secured victory.

"Now I'm a little sad but I gave my everything on the court so I have nothing to regret."

-- Muchova

"I was really happy to get the two dreams on the one day -- for the youngest player to be No. 1 in world and to win a Grand Slam title; so two dreams come true today. It's happiest day of my life."

Look of a champion: Japan's Tokito Oda celebrates after the wheelchair final © Thomas SAMSON / AFP

-- Japan's Tokito Oda, 17, after winning the men's wheelchair title becoming the youngest Grand Slam champion and youngest to take the world number one spot.

