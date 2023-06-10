Vingegaard cruises to Dauphine penultimate stage win

Saint-Sorlin-dArves (France) (AFP) – Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard won the seventh and penultimate stage of the Criterium du Dauphine to consolidate his overall lead on Saturday.

The reigning Tour de France champion pulled clear five kilometres out to cross the summit finish line 41 seconds clear of British rider Adam Yates with Australian Jai Hindley back in third.

Vingegaard goes into Sunday's closing stage to Grenoble with a lead of over two minutes in the general classification.

Vingegaard, who also won Thursday's fifth stage, has proved he is approaching his defence of the Tour de France in good shape after mastering Saturday's stage featuring three big climbs.

"I feel great, I wanted this stage win," said the Dane. "My teammates did a great job throughout the day."

Sunday's eighth stage is another tough affair, with six climbs during the 153km ride.

"We'll see how I feel, I think I'll approach it riding more cautiously," said Vingegaard.

Looking ahead to the Tour de France he added: "I don't think I'm yet at my peak, I've still got some work to do."

© 2023 AFP