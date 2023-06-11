Ferrari make triumphant return to Le Mans

Le Mans (France) (AFP) – Ferrari made a triumphant return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans after a 50-year absence on Sunday.

Italian driver Alessandro Pier Guidi at the wheel of Ferrari's Le Mans winner

The celebrated Italian constructor won the centenary edition to foil Toyota's hunt for a sixth successive win in motorsport's fabled endurance classic.

Alessandro Pier Guidi was at the wheel of Ferrari's No.51 car to take the chequered flag of a race first run in 1923 in front of a sell-out 300,000 crowd at the Bugatti circuit.

Italian Pier Guidi shared driving duties with his compatriot Antonio Giovinazzi and Briton James Calado.

Toyota's No.8 car, victorious 12 months ago, came in second with Cadillac in third.

With less than two hours to go Toyota's Ryo Hirakawa was hunting down the leading Ferrari only to hit a barrier.

A costly mistake that assured Ferrari of their tenth win in the premier Hypercar class but first in 58 years.

"It's a great achievement after so long - this will go down in history," said Calado.

